 

Lithium Prices Soar As Tech Giants Fight For Supply

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

- FN Media Group Presents Safehaven.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle revolution is gaining serious momentum. According to experts' projections, demand for electric vehicles should rise at a 21.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate until 2026. The extraordinary demand that is forecast for EVs over the next five years has now begun to trigger a massive disruption in the global energy markets. As demand for EVs continues to move higher, the demand for lithium – the critical component needed for the batteries that power all those EVs – is also projected to climb higher.   Mentioned in today's commentary includes:  Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

According to Roskill Information Services, "lithium chemical demand from end-use sectors is expected to increase year-on-year to around 280,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent." These projections have already begun to have a profound impact on the price of lithium in the marketplace.

Lithium prices declined from 2018 through the end of 2020, but since December 1, 2020 the price of lithium has soared 71.24% -- and could be poised to climb even higher. And one under-the-radar company, United Lithium Corp. (ULTH; ULTHF), appears that it could be at the right place at the right time. United Lithium's flagship project is a recently discovered lithium deposit located in central Sweden. The company has agreed terms to acquire the project, with closing expected by April.

A European Lithium Hotspot

The Bergby project is a recently discovered lithium-rich pegmatite deposit in central Sweden that offers an ideal location. This property is near to the world famous Woxna graphite mine, the new Northvolt lithium battery gigafactory and close to major mining and transportation infrastructure, workforce and equipment suppliers.

The Bergby project, if proven up as a commercial deposit, is optimally positioned to benefit from access to the EU market and its growing demand for alternative energy vehicle manufacturing, high tech devices and grid storage systems.

In addition, the project's proximity to next generation lithium-ion battery manufacturing plants is critical, as is access to nearby EU educational institutions and low power costs for processing hard rock lithium bearing minerals cost-effectively.

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lithium Prices Soar As Tech Giants Fight For Supply - FN Media Group Presents Safehaven.com Market Commentary NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The electric vehicle revolution is gaining serious momentum. According to experts' projections, demand for electric vehicles should rise at a 21.1% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue to Reach $2,301.8 Mn by 2026 Says P&S Intelligence
Portuguese telecommunications company NOS starts distributing Lleida.net services in Portugal
SecurityHQ Release New Mobile App
1PointFive Selects Worley for FEED on Milestone Direct Air Capture Facility
AdaniConneX, a new Data Center Joint Venture formed Between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, to ...
Quuppa Intelligent Locating System Recognized as "Visionary" by Gartner
Cisco's Strong Leadership in Email Security in the Asia-Pacific Market Applauded by Frost & ...
Titel
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods