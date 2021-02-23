 

DGAP-News Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Virpax Begins IND Enabling Studies of Envelta(TM)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.02.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

DGAP-News: Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Virpax Begins IND Enabling Studies of Envelta(TM)

23.02.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Virpax Begins IND Enabling Studies of Envelta(TM)

WEST CHESTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Virpax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VRPX), today announced that according to the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement ("CRADA") entered into between Virpax and the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences ("NCATS"), an institute/center of the National Institutes of Health ("NIH"), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the NCATS has begun the Investigational New Drug ("IND") enabling studies of Envelta(TM) for Virpax to support Virpax's future application for clearance from the FDA to initiate its first-in-human ("FIH") clinical trials.

Anthony P. Mack, Chairman and CEO of Virpax stated, "The commencement of these critical pre-clinical studies takes us one step closer to the clinic. Dr. Jeffrey Gudin, principal investigator and co-founder of Virpax, has been working in partnership with the NCATS since we announced the CRADA in August 2020. We believe that the NIH/NCATS collaborative agreement will facilitate maintaining momentum for our team in both our pre-clinical and future clinical development strategies."

Envelta(TM) is an intranasal enkephalin drug product candidate formulation based on nanotechnology which enables the delivery of the drug product to the brain. Enkephalin is a naturally occurring (endogenous) peptide that is not easily administered in its original form. Envelta(TM) is an investigational formulation delivered via the nasal route with the potential to improve enkephalin transport to the brain. Envelta(TM) uses a preassembled device and cartridge to propel the enkephalin formulation through the nose to the brain by flowing along the olfactory nerve pathway. The Molecular Envelope Technology is designed to protect and help carry the drug to the brain, crossing the blood brain barrier and suppressing pain by binding to the delta-opioid receptors. Envelta(TM) has demonstrated analgesic potential in animal models without developing opioid tolerance, withdrawal, respiratory depression, euphoria, or addiction associated with the use of opioids.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Virpax Begins IND Enabling Studies of Envelta(TM) DGAP-News: Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Virpax Begins IND Enabling Studies of Envelta(TM) 23.02.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Manz AG: Follow-up order for assembly lines in the field of e-mobility
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger mit vorläufigen Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020: Erneut starker Cashflow ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE: Ausgabe neuer Aktien unter bestehendem Aktienoptionsprogramm und Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum ends financial year 2020 with strong Q4 sales and ...
DGAP-News: United Lithium ergänzt das Management Board.
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufiger Free Cashflow im Geschäftsjahr 2020 über ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Dividend Proposal
DGAP-News: Exasol AG: Trading update for 2020 and outlook for 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
DGAP-News: BIT Capital: Berliner Asset Manager durchbricht Milliarden-Euro-Grenze
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein