Cree, Inc. to Present at Morgan Stanley 2021 Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE) today announced that Gregg Lowe, Chief Executive Officer, and Neill Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Morgan Stanley 2021 Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 9:30AM ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of Cree’s website. To access the webcasts, please visit http://investor.cree.com/events.cfm.
About Cree, Inc.
Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors and lighting class LEDs. Cree’s Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. Cree’s LED product families include blue and green LED chips, high-brightness LEDs and lighting-class power LEDs targeted for indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation and specialty lighting applications.
For additional product and Company information, please refer to www.cree.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005136/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare