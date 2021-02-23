Cree, Inc. to Present at Morgan Stanley 2021 Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE) today announced that Gregg Lowe, Chief Executive Officer, and Neill Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Morgan Stanley 2021 Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 9:30AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of Cree’s website. To access the webcasts, please visit http://investor.cree.com/events.cfm.