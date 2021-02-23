Cisco AppDynamics Launches New Research, Revealing Unprecedented Demand for Full-Stack Observability with Business Context

AppDynamics, a part of Cisco, today released Agents of Transformation 2021:The Rise of Full-Stack Observability, the latest edition of its global research study, exploring the impact of the rapid acceleration of digital transformation created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the repercussions for global technologists. The findings reveal a dramatic increase in IT complexity caused by the need for urgent innovation - and the resulting technology sprawl. The research also validates a pressing need for full-stack observability with added business context to help technologists manage the IT estate, cut through the data 'noise' and observe what matters most to their business.

The shift to digital-first business models to weather the storm and minimize the commercial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, has placed technologists at the forefront of their organizations’ response. According to this research, this forced a 3X acceleration1 of digital transformation projects. Unsurprisingly, technologists found themselves under considerable strain, with 89 percent2 reportedly feeling under immense pressure at work and 84 percent3 admitting to having difficulty switching off. Furthermore, many technologists expressed feeling frustrated about work (81 percent)4 and experiencing increased levels of conflict with colleagues (63 percent).5

The new research goes on to highlight that rapid digital transformation has added staggering technical complexity throughout IT departments, with technologists listing the following factors as key contributors:

A new set of priorities and challenges (80 percent). 6

Technology sprawl and a patchwork of legacy and cloud technologies (78 percent). 7

Acceleration to cloud computing (77 percent). 8

Multiple, disconnected monitoring solutions (74 percent). 9

This rise in IT complexity has significantly increased the amount of data created across the technology stack, from the application, through the infrastructure to the network and security. With this added complexity, 85 percent of technologists state that quickly cutting through noise caused by the ever-increasing volumes of data to identify root causes of performance issues will represent a significant challenge in the year ahead.10 With 75 percent of those polled stating they are already struggling to manage overwhelming ‘data noise’11, technologists are desperate for a unified solution to enable real-time visibility across the entire IT estate.