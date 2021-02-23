CareView Communications, Inc. Announces TeleMedView

TeleMedView allows hospital staff to use CareView’s high-quality video cameras with pan-tilt-zoom and 2-way video functionality to observe and communicate with patients remotely. TeleMedView leverages the CareView Mobile Controller’s built-in monitor and can work with the CareView Portable Controller as well.

CareView Communications, Inc. (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce the latest addition to the CareView Patient Safety System; TeleMedView. TeleMedView expands CareView’s existing patient safety and monitoring capabilities to provide an easy and intuitive way for hospital staff to conduct telehealth, telemedicine, and tele-companion services.

CareView created TeleMedView in response to a growing demand for remote patient monitoring driven by increasing demands for care and staffing shortages in the healthcare industry. With CareView, hospitals are safely monitoring more patients while providing a higher level of care.

CareView has been awarded several new patents for features supporting TeleMedView, adding to its 32 existing patents, including SitterView and ProcedureView. These patents provide additional support and insight into the clinical workflow, allowing staff to document patient risks and procedures.

Steve Johnson, CareView’s CEO, said, “TeleMedView is our latest step in the modernization of our platform, which includes several solutions specifically designed to address clinical needs in general patient safety and monitoring, as well as in ICUs, behavioral health settings, and negative pressure COVID-19 units, making CareView the complete patient safety and telemedicine solution.”

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patient, staff and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

