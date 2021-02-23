 

Kohl’s Donates $400,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today a donation of $400,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee to support the services it provides to meet the needs of children and families impacted by the pandemic. The most crucial needs include virtual learning and technology capabilities for young people, social and emotional wellbeing services for local families, the continuation of community meal programs, and health and safety support services for the Clubs’ members and staff. Specific virtual learning and technology support includes WiFi enabled computers and access to free, original and curated content through Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee’s Clubs@Home, an online learning resource that families can access from anywhere. The Clubs have seen an increased demand due to remote learning needs during the pandemic.

Kohl’s gift also enables the organization’s Social Emotional Development (SED) initiative called “Inspire HOPE,” which provides baseline SED support such as robust training for the Clubs’ youth development professionals and collaboration with community-based mental health providers. In addition to these services, Kohl’s donation will enable Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee to continue its community meal program at three of its core sites, expand its digital learning management system to more Club members, fund the ongoing need for member and staff personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies and support limited morning and daytime operations for children who continue to learn virtually.

“The events of 2020 deeply impacted our organization and the families we serve,” said Kathy Thornton-Bias, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee CEO. “Support from companies like Kohl’s has allowed us to evolve our services to address virtual learning, food insecurity, member safety and operational needs caused by the pandemic. While we successfully weathered 2020, we know we are facing new and different challenges in 2021. This incredibly generous gift from Kohl’s will allow us to provide support to our families when and where we see the greatest need. And, as needs evolve, we can adjust our services to focus on areas where we will see the greatest impact. Thank you to Kohl’s, and the thousands of Kohl’s associates who volunteer and make a difference for Club members each year. We are grateful for their partnership and commitment to supporting Milwaukee’s youth.”

“All of us at Kohl’s are inspired by how Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee has navigated the many challenges presented by the pandemic, and we’re proud to help the organization address the most pressing needs of Milwaukee-area families during these unprecedented times,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “The donation reflects our continued commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs at the national and local level, and Kohl’s culture of giving back to the communities we serve.”

In 2019, Kohl’s announced a national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to develop and implement critical programming aimed at improving the physical and emotional well-being of children and families. Since its founding, Kohl’s has given more than $785 million to support communities across the country, including more than $4 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and nearly $700,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. For more information about how Kohl’s gives back to communities, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.



