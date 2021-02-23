 

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces Application-Specific EZBuck Regulator to Power Intel Tiger Lake Platform

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, today introduced a new family of application-specific EZBuck regulators. The AOZ2264VQI and AOZ2369VQI are offered in a QFN 4 x 4 and QFN 5 x 5 package, respectively, and offer the industry’s most compact footprint to support VCCIN_AUX rails in Intel Tiger Lake platforms used in notebook and desktop computing systems.

AOZ2264VQI and AOZ2369VQI with Adjustable Output Voltage using 2-bit VID Provides Highest Power Density Solution for Intel Tiger Lake CPU VCCIN_AUX Rails (Photo: Business Wire)

Intel’s Tiger Lake platform consists of two rails; one rail powers the core and graphics processors, and the other, known as VCCIN_AUX, powers the auxiliary processor. The auxiliary processor supports add-on features in personal computing systems such as audio, video, connectivity, and other functions that enhance user experience. Feature-rich personal computing systems require a VCC_AUX rail with high currents. Typical competitor power implementations require either a controller with external discrete power FETs or a dual-phase converter. These solutions require more board space than AOS highly integrated solution that includes all the power silicon in a single QFN 4 x 4 package for 16A and QFN 5 x 5 package for 30A.

Technical Highlights

The AOZ2264VQI and AOZ2369VQI converters include features specifically designed to meet the specifications of the Intel Tiger Lake Platform. The 2-bit VID pins allow the VCCIN_AUX power rail to adjust with voltage for 0V, 1.1V, 1.65V, and 1.8V depending on multiple systems operating modes. Both devices have also passed all the validation requirements included in the Intel Tiger Lake Platform Component List (PCL). This test puts the regulator through stringent tests to ensure compliance with Intel specifications. AOS’s proprietary COT architecture provides ultra-fast load transient response performance and enables stable and low voltage ripple operation with small-sized ceramic capacitors, further reducing solution size and cost.

