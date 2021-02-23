 

Masimo Announces U.S. Release of softFlow High-Flow Nasal Cannula Therapy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the U.S. introduction of softFlow, innovative pulmonary care therapy which provides nasal high-flow warmed and humidified respiratory gases to spontaneously breathing patients. The technology, available on the softFlow 50, offers adult patients high-flow respiratory support through a soft nasal cannula by generating a consistent high flow of warm, humidified air or air/oxygen mixture.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005332/en/

Masimo softFlow (Photo: Business Wire)

Masimo softFlow (Photo: Business Wire)

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, increasing the number of patients suffering from respiratory conditions and requiring respiratory support, softFlow offers clinicians across the continuum of care an important tool to help in the treatment of spontaneously breathing patients. Capable of operating without an external compressed air supply, softFlow is designed for maximum versatility, with utility in settings throughout the hospital, long term-care facilities, and use at home. To reduce the risk of cross-contamination, softFlow uses a single-patient-use flow path from the internal mixing chamber to the patient and a bacterial/viral filter designed to filter contaminants from the air delivered to the patient.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and World Health Organization (WHO) have both suggested that the use of High-Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) therapy, like softFlow, is a viable option for providing respiratory support for select COVID-19 patients for whom conventional oxygen therapy may be insufficient.1 softFlow can provide patients suffering from COVID-19 or other respiratory conditions with higher flow rates of oxygen than conventional oxygen therapies. As a therapy, NIH concluded, “HFNC is preferred over Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation (NIPPV) in patients with acute hypoxemic respiratory failure based on data from an unblinded clinical trial in patients without COVID-19 who had acute hypoxemic respiratory failure.”2 The referenced study found a higher number of ventilator-free days (24 days) with HFNC than with conventional oxygen therapy (22 days) or NIPPV (19 days) (p=0.02). The researchers also found a lower 90-day mortality rate compared to conventional oxygen therapy or NIPPV.3

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Masimo Announces U.S. Release of softFlow High-Flow Nasal Cannula Therapy Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the U.S. introduction of softFlow, innovative pulmonary care therapy which provides nasal high-flow warmed and humidified respiratory gases to spontaneously breathing patients. The technology, available on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Masimo to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results after Market Close on Tuesday, February 23
15.02.21
Masimo Announces Full Market Release of Masimo SafetyNet-OPEN
10.02.21
Masimo to Present in BTIG MedTech and Digital Health Conference
02.02.21
Masimo Expands Suite of Advanced Measurements Through Acquisition of UK-Based LiDCO Group Plc