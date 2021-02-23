Masimo Announces U.S. Release of softFlow High-Flow Nasal Cannula Therapy

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the U.S. introduction of softFlow, innovative pulmonary care therapy which provides nasal high-flow warmed and humidified respiratory gases to spontaneously breathing patients. The technology, available on the softFlow 50, offers adult patients high-flow respiratory support through a soft nasal cannula by generating a consistent high flow of warm, humidified air or air/oxygen mixture.

Masimo softFlow (Photo: Business Wire)

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, increasing the number of patients suffering from respiratory conditions and requiring respiratory support, softFlow offers clinicians across the continuum of care an important tool to help in the treatment of spontaneously breathing patients. Capable of operating without an external compressed air supply, softFlow is designed for maximum versatility, with utility in settings throughout the hospital, long term-care facilities, and use at home. To reduce the risk of cross-contamination, softFlow uses a single-patient-use flow path from the internal mixing chamber to the patient and a bacterial/viral filter designed to filter contaminants from the air delivered to the patient.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and World Health Organization (WHO) have both suggested that the use of High-Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) therapy, like softFlow, is a viable option for providing respiratory support for select COVID-19 patients for whom conventional oxygen therapy may be insufficient.1 softFlow can provide patients suffering from COVID-19 or other respiratory conditions with higher flow rates of oxygen than conventional oxygen therapies. As a therapy, NIH concluded, “HFNC is preferred over Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation (NIPPV) in patients with acute hypoxemic respiratory failure based on data from an unblinded clinical trial in patients without COVID-19 who had acute hypoxemic respiratory failure.”2 The referenced study found a higher number of ventilator-free days (24 days) with HFNC than with conventional oxygen therapy (22 days) or NIPPV (19 days) (p=0.02). The researchers also found a lower 90-day mortality rate compared to conventional oxygen therapy or NIPPV.3