 

PerkinElmer Changes COVID-19 Rapid Testing Landscape with Highly Sensitive Point of Care Antigen Test for Mass Screening

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) today announced the launch of the PerkinElmer COVID-19 Antigen Test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein antigen in nasal (NS) or nasopharyngeal (NP) swab specimens. The lateral flow immunoassay test can be used to screen or to aid in diagnoses of COVID-19 in asymptomatic or symptomatic individuals. A positive or negative result can be obtained in as little as 15 minutes to facilitate immediate isolation or treatment decisions.

This latest addition to the Company’s portfolio of SARS-CoV-2 testing solutions is available in more than 30 countries that accept the CE mark. The in vitro diagnostic device is ideally suited for professional use point-of-care (POC) clinical and non-clinical settings such as healthcare centers, travel hubs, businesses and educational institutions. Clinical studies in symptomatic and asymptomatic populations, including individuals with low viral load, have shown sensitivity of greater than 97% amongst all NS and NP samples. Specificity of the test across 202 negative samples was 100%, which means no false positives were identified.

“While RT-PCR tests remain the gold standard in COVID-19 diagnostics, there is an unmet need in the market for a highly reliable antigen test that can support the reopening strategies of organizations worldwide,” said Masoud Toloue, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Diagnostics, PerkinElmer. “Sensitivity and reliability matters, especially in this challenging environment. Just like with our RT-PCR test, significant talent and effort was put behind developing a lateral flow antigen test that sets the benchmark for rapid testing, and may help facilitate the safe return of in-person education, commerce and everyday life.”

PerkinElmer continues to work on the frontlines of improving COVID-19 testing. The Company’s comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 offerings span high throughput RNA extraction, RT-PCR, automation, ELISA, chemiluminescence, time-resolved fluorescence and lateral flow based serology testing.

Based on comparative data released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the PerkinElmer New Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Detection Kit has the lowest limit of detection among authorized COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests reported, deeming it the most sensitive assay. This RT-PCR assay originally obtained FDA EUA in the spring of 2020 and recently received EUA to test individuals without symptoms or other reasons to suspect COVID-19 infection.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PerkinElmer Changes COVID-19 Rapid Testing Landscape with Highly Sensitive Point of Care Antigen Test for Mass Screening PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) today announced the launch of the PerkinElmer COVID-19 Antigen Test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein antigen in nasal (NS) or nasopharyngeal (NP) swab specimens. The lateral flow …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
PerkinElmer Provides an Update on Valencia Branch Laboratory’s Accreditation Process
16.02.21
PerkinElmer to Present at Cowen Health Care Conference
02.02.21
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
28.01.21
PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
17
PerkinElmer "For the Better" Der Laborausstatter für Chemie- und Medizintechnik
05.01.21
9
PERKINELMER INC. SHARES DL 1