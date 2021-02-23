 

Teledyne LeCroy Enables First-Ever Full Picture of PCIe with Launch of CrossSync PHY

Teledyne LeCroy, a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), introduced the CrossSync PHY interposers and software options, enabling the first-ever link between an oscilloscope and a protocol analyzer to allow engineers to get a complete picture when testing the PCI Express (PCIe) interface standard.

When testing and debugging PCIe, engineers use protocol analyzers to view protocol messages between components over a relatively long period of time. Engineers also need to use oscilloscopes to measure PCIe electrical performance at the physical layer with a high degree of resolution. They cannot, however, capture protocol messages with oscilloscopes because they run out of memory before the protocol event occurs. For this reason, engineers need to use the two separate instruments in entirely different set ups when testing an application using PCI Express. By linking the oscilloscope with the protocol analyzer using Teledyne LeCroy’s new CrossSync PHY Interposer Probes and Software Options Link, engineers can now test PCIe using one system test. This greatly enhances reliability and accuracy in testing.

“PCI Express is rapidly becoming a ubiquitous interconnect technology used in applications including data storage, graphics cards, network interfaces and AI accelerators,” said Kevin Prusso, Vice President and General Manager for Teledyne LeCroy. “Engineering managers and engineers trying to integrate PCIe have told us time and again about the issues related to integrating this complex technology and their frustration from not being able to see and corollate the physical and protocol layers in one view. Our new CrossSync PHY technology does just that, enhancing reliability and performance while also improving time to market.”

“The event correlation between protocol and electrical events has been a pain point in our debug sessions,” said Srajit Singh, Product Validation Architect at Intel. “This solution is exactly what we need. We believe it will expedite our debug efforts when it comes to dealing with complex PCIe issues that lie at the boundary of electrical and functional domain.”

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

About Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne Technologies' operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne Technologies' website at www.teledyne.com.

