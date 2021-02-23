 

908 Devices Appoints Jeff George and Fenel Eloi to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced it has appointed Jeff George and Fenel Eloi to serve on its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. George brings more than two decades of global healthcare and corporate leadership experience across North America, Europe, and emerging markets. He served as the global division head and CEO of two $10 billion divisions of Novartis, Sandoz and Alcon, between 2008 and 2016, where in parallel he served on the Novartis Group executive committee. He also serves on the board of directors of Amneal Pharmaceutical (NYSE: AMRX), Dorian Therapeutics, and Wishbone Medical.

Fenel Eloi is a highly seasoned life science executive experienced in leading the transformation of small and mid-size companies to large operating global organizations. Mr. Eloi served as the CFO and then COO at Cell Signaling Technology, a bio reagents company, where he provided leadership in the transformation of the company to a global operation, between 2006 and 2018. He also serves on the board of directors of MitoTherapeutix, a privately held drug development biotech company.

“We are delighted to welcome Jeff and Fenel to 908 Devices’ Board of Directors. Jeff brings extensive experience in executive roles in the pharmaceutical market on a global scale, and Fenel has extensive finance and operational experience successfully scaling companies through high growth periods,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chairman of 908 Devices.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors for 908 Devices, an innovative, high-growth company democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with simple handheld and desktop devices which address critical-to-life applications,” said Mr. George. “I look forward to partnering with the Company’s talented leadership team as they continue to further develop their technology by reducing size and increasing analyte panels and capabilities to simplify the sample to answer process for customers.”

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to support 908 Devices in scaling up their operations as they make mass spec available to the masses,” said Mr. Eloi. “As we look to the future, I am confident that they are just scratching the surface as to what their proprietary platform can do and at its ultimate market potential.”

The Company also announced that Prof. J. Michael Ramsey and Sharon Kedar have chosen not to stand for re-election. Prof. Ramsey has been a director of 908 Devices since 2012 and Ms. Kedar since 2019. Both Prof. Ramsey and Ms. Kedar will continue to serve on the Board until the completion of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders in June, at which time Mr. George and Mr. Eloi are expected to stand for re-election to the Board by a vote of the Company’s stockholders.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

908 Devices Appoints Jeff George and Fenel Eloi to its Board of Directors 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced it has appointed Jeff George and Fenel Eloi to serve on its Board of Directors, effective …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
908 Devices to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 30, 2021
16.02.21
908 Devices to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences