electroCore Announces Two-Year Extension of gammaCore Listing in the NHS Supply Chain Catalogue

“We are pleased that this extension will allow NHS trusts and healthcare organizations the option to continuously procure gammaCore Sapphire (nVNS) through the NHS Supply Chain online catalogue for an additional two years,” stated Iain Strickland, Vice President of European Operations at electroCore. “Importantly, inclusion in this catalogue helps ensure gammaCore therapy is broadly accessible to patients across the UK who may benefit from non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation.”

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today that gammaCore will continue to be listed in the NHS Supply Chain catalogue for an additional two years through June 3, 2023. The original listing, which commenced on June 4, 2019, was scheduled to terminate on June 3, 2021.

The role of the NHS Supply Chain is to help the NHS deliver clinically assured, quality products at the best value to its patients. The inclusion of gammaCore in the catalogue allows hospitals to purchase gammaCore Sapphire for their primary headache patients, taking into account their own budgetary restrictions. The listing of gammaCore Sapphire as an e-Direct product marks a key milestone in the Company providing its medical technologies to UK patients, in an easier, cost-effective way.

About electroCore, Inc.



electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About gammaCoreTM

gammaCoreTM (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore can be self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.