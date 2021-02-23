Leonovus Announces a New Product - XVault

Ultra-secure, protocol-independent, remote data sharing application

OTTAWA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc., ("Leonovus" the "Company") (TSXV: LTV) today announces the beta launch of a new product called XVault. The Company is looking for beta customers to aid in the testing and the new product introduction phase.



"Over the past year, our market research identified an enterprise need for more secure and real-time ways to transfer and share data in both the public and private sectors. International trade negotiations, public safety, military communication, mergers and acquisitions, legal communications are only a few markets requiring a secure data sharing solution. Several organizations indicated they continue to put sensitive data on USB sticks, and trusted staff fly, drive or walk the data to its destination. The obvious risk of these delivery methods combined with the non-real-time access to the data is a significant problem. XVault is a key new innovation and feature integrated with our overall smart and secure data management solution," said Michael Gaffney, Chair and CEO.