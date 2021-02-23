 

Leonovus Announces a New Product - XVault

Ultra-secure, protocol-independent, remote data sharing application

OTTAWA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc., ("Leonovus" the "Company") (TSXV: LTV) today announces the beta launch of a new product called XVault. The Company is looking for beta customers to aid in the testing and the new product introduction phase.

"Over the past year, our market research identified an enterprise need for more secure and real-time ways to transfer and share data in both the public and private sectors. International trade negotiations, public safety, military communication, mergers and acquisitions, legal communications are only a few markets requiring a secure data sharing solution. Several organizations indicated they continue to put sensitive data on USB sticks, and trusted staff fly, drive or walk the data to its destination. The obvious risk of these delivery methods combined with the non-real-time access to the data is a significant problem. XVault is a key new innovation and feature integrated with our overall smart and secure data management solution," said Michael Gaffney, Chair and CEO.

XVault is a highly Secure Remote File Sharing (SRFS) solution for real-time remote sensitive information sharing or transfer. The SRFS is multi-point with a powerful unique, protocol-independent data protection innovation. The system protects data by destroying it. At no time in transit, in-flight or at-rest, is the data in a readable format, regardless of the transport protocol. The UI is seamless and straightforward for users with a verifiable data flow and avoids any data exposure.

XVault has four key features; 

  • Real-time, hyper-secure remote data sharing for classified and sensitive data; protocol-independent, not relying on SSL or TLS for security. 
  • A data-centric security solution that reduces cyber threat surfaces. 
  • Platform agnostic, point to point, point to multi-point and multi-point to multi-point secure data sharing.
  • Simple configuration and operations that require minimal administrative and no user training. 

Competing in an increasingly AI insight-driven world, enterprises are becoming more aware of the importance of real-time data sharing with remote locations and with third-party sources. In a recent Accenture survey, thirty-six percent of executives indicated that the number of organizations they partnered with had doubled or more in the last two years and that 71 percent of executives anticipate the volume of data shared within these ecosystems to increase. The Harvard Business Review Analytics Services Survey found that 78 percent of companies highlighted the ability to easily access and combine data from various external sources as very important for a data-driven enterprise. However, only 23 percent said they were currently very effective in this area, and only 15 percent shared data with critical vendors and suppliers. 

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

