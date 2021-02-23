BioCardia Signs Agreement With Leading Japanese Pharmaceutical Company for Catheter Biotherapeutic Delivery Product Candidates

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a leading Japanese pharmaceutical company related to BioCardia Helix catheter biotherapeutic delivery product candidates. Under the terms of the agreement, BioCardia will receive a $500,000 up-front payment, a portion of which is creditable for biotherapeutic delivery products and support services. The agreement has a one-year term with an option to negotiate for a non-exclusive world-wide license to BioCardia Helix catheter biotherapeutic delivery product candidates for certain cell types for cardiac indications.



“Our collaboration with this leading Japanese pharmaceutical company further validates our core Helix biotherapeutic delivery technology as the leading delivery platform for local cell, gene and protein-based therapy to the heart. To our knowledge, the Helix system is currently the only intra-myocardial delivery system in clinical use worldwide. We are grateful for the additional recognition of the Helix system’s potential to enable the successful development of others’ therapies,” said BioCardia CEO Peter Altman, Ph.D. “Recent publications have demonstrated our Helix delivery platform is the most efficient(1), and has the best clinical performance(2). These Helix system advantages are believed to underlie our recently reported CardiAMP cell therapy clinical results in heart failure (3). We look forward to bringing all of our experience and delivery technologies to bear to help advance this partner’s important therapeutic development efforts.”