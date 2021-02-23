 

BioCardia Signs Agreement With Leading Japanese Pharmaceutical Company for Catheter Biotherapeutic Delivery Product Candidates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a leading Japanese pharmaceutical company related to BioCardia Helix catheter biotherapeutic delivery product candidates. Under the terms of the agreement, BioCardia will receive a $500,000 up-front payment, a portion of which is creditable for biotherapeutic delivery products and support services. The agreement has a one-year term with an option to negotiate for a non-exclusive world-wide license to BioCardia Helix catheter biotherapeutic delivery product candidates for certain cell types for cardiac indications.

“Our collaboration with this leading Japanese pharmaceutical company further validates our core Helix biotherapeutic delivery technology as the leading delivery platform for local cell, gene and protein-based therapy to the heart. To our knowledge, the Helix system is currently the only intra-myocardial delivery system in clinical use worldwide. We are grateful for the additional recognition of the Helix system’s potential to enable the successful development of others’ therapies,” said BioCardia CEO Peter Altman, Ph.D. “Recent publications have demonstrated our Helix delivery platform is the most efficient(1), and has the best clinical performance(2). These Helix system advantages are believed to underlie our recently reported CardiAMP cell therapy clinical results in heart failure (3). We look forward to bringing all of our experience and delivery technologies to bear to help advance this partner’s important therapeutic development efforts.”

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular and respiratory disease. CardiAMP autologous and Neurokinin-1 Receptor Positive allogenic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms in clinical development. The Company's products include the Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System and its steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix system and clinical support for their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia, and acute myocardial infarction. For more information, visit www.BioCardia.com.

Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations.

We may use terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our view as of the time such statement is made and are not guarantees of future performance or developments. Actual results and events may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements. BioCardia expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

  1. Mitsutake Y, Pyun WB, Rouy D, et al. Improvement of local cell delivery using Helix transendocardial delivery catheter in a porcine heart. Int Heart J. (2017). 
  2. Raval AN, Pepine CJ. Clinical safety profile of transendocardial catheter injection systems: A plea for uniform reporting. Cardiovascular Revascularization Medicine (2020).
  3. Raval AN, Johnston PV, Duckers HJ, et al. Point of care, bone marrow mononuclear cell therapy in ischemic heart failure patients personalized for cell potency: 12-month feasibility results from CardiAMP heart failure roll-in cohort, Int J. Cardiology (2020).

INVESTOR CONTACT:
David McClung, Chief Financial Officer
investors@BioCardia.com
(650) 226-0120

MEDIA CONTACT:
Michelle McAdam, Chronic Communications, Inc.
michelle@chronic-comm.com
(310) 545-6654




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioCardia Signs Agreement With Leading Japanese Pharmaceutical Company for Catheter Biotherapeutic Delivery Product Candidates SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioCardia, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a leading Japanese pharmaceutical company related to BioCardia Helix catheter biotherapeutic delivery …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Cleared to Proceed with Human Studies of Tempol for the Treatment of ...
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
POET Technologies Provides Highlights and Results of Special Meeting
Ebang International Announces Completion of Follow-on Public Offering and Exercise of Warrants for ...
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
BioCardia Announces Clinical Leadership Changes
02.02.21
BioCardia Update on Cell Therapy Product Development and 2021 Milestones

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
12
Biocardia (MKAP 24Mil $) Cash 11 Mil$ Cardiac Cell Therapy