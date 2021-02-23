NeuroStar Advanced Therapy Outcomes Registry Clinical Data Published in Brain Stimulation Validates Depression Treatment Protocols

Peer-reviewed article substantiates efficacy of 19-minute Dash protocol

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, announced today that clinical data from NeuroStar Outcomes Registry comparing outcomes with NeuroStar’s Standard TMS protocol and its shorter, Dash protocol has been published in Brain Stimulation and is available online now.



The NeuroStar Outcomes Registry launched in November 2016 for the purpose of collecting and analyzing outcomes data from treatment in real-world clinical settings with Neuronetics’ NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, a non-drug, non-invasive transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) option for treating depression. Since its launch, it has grown into the largest registry focused on outcomes for depression treatment. Most recently, researchers contrasted treatment outcomes with NeuroStar’s Standard TMS protocol (38.5 minutes per session) and the Dash protocol, which, at the shortest rest time between pulses (intertrain intervals or ITI) has a session duration of 18.75 minutes.

Based on an analysis of 5,010 NeuroStar Outcomes Registry patients, the study found that efficacy is statistically similar between patients who received the Standard treatment protocol at 38 minutes per session compared to the Dash protocol.

“I know firsthand how important it is to offer the most convenient form of TMS therapy and to be able to give patients solid, evidence-based answers when asked how well a new protocol works,” said Dr. Linda Carpenter, Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University and lead author of the study. “Shortening the duration of daily sessions without reducing efficacy is a change that not only makes the entire course of treatment more acceptable for patients, but also allows my clinic to accommodate more patients each day. These findings were generated from thousands of NeuroStar patients across a large number of naturalistic practice settings, and the results are compelling and provide me with a high level of confidence in implementing the Dash protocol in my own clinical practice.”