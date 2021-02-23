 

Irdeto Seals Partnership with KAON Broadband for Trusted Home Solution by Irdeto and Minim

KAON has successfully integrated Trusted Home agent into its latest DOCSIS 3.1 WiFi 6 broadband customer-premises equipment

Manchester, NH, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, today announced a new partnership with KAON Broadband, the broadband business arm of KAON, a global provider of digital set top box and broadband customer-premises equipment (CPE) for Pay-TV and Broadband service operators in more than 90 countries. The Trusted Home solution, developed by Irdeto and Minim (OTCQB: MINM), will be integrated into KAON’s broadband customer premise equipment (CPE), providing both companies with a strong competitive advantage in the service provider market.

The CG3000S DOCSIS 3.1 cable residential gateway is KAON’s first CPE to be integrated with its Trusted Home solution. By doing so, operators will now be able to deploy multi-gigabit services over their existing Hybrid Fiber Coax networks at a time when data traffic for HD/UHD video streaming and complex internet usage at home is increasing; and by leveraging Wi-Fi 6 technology, KAON customers will benefit from an improved wireless user experience. When combined with Trusted Home’s Wi-Fi management and security features, this high-performance, high-quality, multi-gigabit capable device will allow service providers to also ensure a secure broadband service, enabling its customers to embrace connectivity without fear. 

“It is exciting to be working side-by-side with another reputable brand in the broadband CPE and cybersecurity business to safeguard connectivity for home and enterprises,” said Richard Kim, KAON’s Executive VP and  Head of Global Business Unit for Americas, Asia and Oceania.

“We are enthusiastic to have the opportunity to work with KAON Broadband and leverage their sales resources and local market presence globally to promote our Trusted Home solution,” said Steeve Huin, CMO and Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Irdeto.

Trusted Home, by Irdeto and Minim, is an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven network security and Wi-Fi management solution for broadband providers (ISPs) to protect their customers’ home networks. Its intuitive self-care app for Android and iOS gives home users instant control of their home network and its service portal transforms support teams into smart home experts overnight, providing AI-powered network-level threat detection and remote troubleshooting features.

For more information on Trusted Home, please visit https://irdeto.com/trusted-home/.

About Irdeto

Irdeto is the world leader in digital platform security, protecting platforms and applications for video entertainment, video games, connected transport and IoT connected industries. Irdeto’s solutions and services enable customers to protect their revenue, create new offerings and fight cybercrime. With more than 50 years of expertise in security, Irdeto’s software security technology and cyberservices protect over six billion devices and applications for some of the world’s best-known brands. With a unique heritage in security innovation, Irdeto is the well-established and reliable partner to build a secure future where people can embrace connectivity without fear.

For more information, please visit www.irdeto.com.

About Minim

Minim (OTCQB: MINM) is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Nicole Zheng, CMO
9083372481
nicole@minim.com




Irdeto Seals Partnership with KAON Broadband for Trusted Home Solution by Irdeto and Minim KAON has successfully integrated Trusted Home agent into its latest DOCSIS 3.1 WiFi 6 broadband customer-premises equipment Manchester, NH, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, …

