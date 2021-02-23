Cabaletta Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

 

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March:

  • Cowen & Co. 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021: Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a cell therapy panel discussion beginning at 1:20 p.m. ET. Members of management will also be available for one-on-one meetings from Monday, March 1 to Thursday, March 4, 2021.

  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021: Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat, which will become available for on-demand viewing at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Members of management will also be available for one-on-one meetings from Tuesday, March 9 to Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The H.C. Wainwright pre-recorded fireside chat will be available for on-demand viewing on the News and Events section of the company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. A replay of the pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies, and exploring their potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment, for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA) platform, in combination with Cabaletta’s proprietary technology, utilizes Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The Company’s lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in the DesCAARTes phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation for DSG3-CAART in May 2020. For more information about the clinical trial, please see www.clinicaltrials.gov. The Company’s lead preclinical product candidate, MuSK-CAART, is in IND-enabling studies and is designed as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com.

Contacts:
Anup Marda
Chief Financial Officer
investors@cabalettabio.com

Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

 




