 

Liquidity Services Releases its 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services today released its 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance Report. To read or download the 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance Report, please <click here> or visit the Online Investor Kit within the investor relations section of our company website.

“We are pleased to issue our 2021 ESG Report and highlight the important work our team members do every day to build A Better Future For Surplus and, in the process, positively impact the environment, help small businesses and build valuable social impact in our communities,” said Bill Angrick, Chairman and CEO of Liquidity Services.

“We are proud to say that we have built the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace for surplus goods and have played an integral role in our clients’ zero-waste initiatives, diverting billions of pounds of used and scrap products from landfills. By extending the useful life of surplus assets we have played a foundational role in establishing and growing what is generally referred to as the Circular Economy. At our inception, we committed ourselves to making a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve. Our pursuit of these core values for the past 22 years was not driven by investing trends or a desire to earn accolades, but rather because it is simply the right thing to do,” continued Angrick.

This report issuance coincides with Liquidity Services presentation “Using E-commerce to Fuel the Growth of the Circular Economy” at Baird’s 2021 Sustainability Conference on Tuesday, February 23rd at 3:30PM. The 45-minute presentation will highlight how Liquidity Services has empowered corporations and government agencies to improve their sustainability efforts by leveraging the company’s online marketplace platform and value-added services throughout the globe.

About Liquidity Services, Inc.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, more than 3.8 million buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste, and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with the corporate, federal and state governments to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.

Media Contact: Liquidity Services, Inc. Investor Relations 800-310-4604 investorrelations@liquidityservicesinc.com


 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liquidity Services Releases its 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance Report BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Liquidity Services today released its 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance Report. To read or download the 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance Report, please or visit the Online …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Cleared to Proceed with Human Studies of Tempol for the Treatment of ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
POET Technologies Provides Highlights and Results of Special Meeting
Ebang International Announces Completion of Follow-on Public Offering and Exercise of Warrants for ...
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Bechtel Corporation to conduct ongoing sales of Construction Surplus and Support Equipment through Liquidity Services Online Marketplace, AllSurplus
09.02.21
Liquidity Services Inc. to Present at Baird’s 2021 Sustainability Conference
04.02.21
Liquidity Services Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results