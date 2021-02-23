 

ADT and DISH Network Partner to Bring Smart Home Security to More Customers

Partnership expands access to ADT services in rural and exurban areas through DISH and OnTech sales, installation and support

BOCA RATON, Fla. and ENGLEWOOD, Colo. , Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) and DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) today announced a partnership whereby DISH will begin marketing, sales and installation services for ADT smart home security products.

DISH is a connectivity company with more than 20 million subscribers across its pay-TV and wireless brands. DISH customers will receive access to ADT products and services sold and installed by DISH’s nationwide network of smart home professionals. OnTech Smart Services, a subsidiary of DISH, will also serve as an installation provider for ADT security products and services. 

“Our partnership with DISH significantly extends ADT’s reach to bring more innovative smart home security solutions to millions of existing and potential subscribers,” said Jim DeVries, President and CEO of ADT. “This complementary agreement with an industry leader represents yet another channel to further expand ADT’s subscriber base.”

“Americans are spending more time at home this year than ever before, with entertainment, access to information and the safety of their families at the forefront of their minds,” said Brian Neylon, EVP and Group President of DISH TV. “We are always looking for ways to add value for our customers, so ADT’s home security products and services are the perfect pairing to our current smart home and entertainment technology offerings from DISH and OnTech.”

This partnership with DISH continues ADT’s improved growth trajectory, following Google’s September 2020 $450 million equity investment in ADT, strong residential demand trends during the second half of 2020 and into early 2021, and the recently announced partnership with Ackerman Security Systems.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release, and other reports, filings, and other public written and verbal announcements contain certain information that may constitute “forward-looking statements” and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties.  All statements contained in this press release that are not clearly historical in nature, including statements regarding our arrangements with Dish Network Service L.L.C. and Dish Network California Service Corporation, anticipated financial performance, management’s plans and objectives for future operations, business prospects, outcome of regulatory proceedings, market conditions, our ability to successfully respond to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, our strategic partnership and ongoing relationship with Google LLC (“Google”), the expected timing of product commercialization with Google or any changes thereto, the successful internal development, commercialization and timing of our next generation platform and other matters are forward-looking. Any time we use the words “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “confident,” “continue,” “propose,” “seeks,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “might,” “goals,” “objectives,” “targets,” “planned,” “projects,” and similar expressions, we intend to clearly express that the information deals with possible future events and is forward-looking in nature. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in, or reasonably inferred from, such statements, including without limitation, the risks and uncertainties disclosed or referenced in ADT’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained therein. Therefore, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Much of the information in this press release that looks toward future performance of the Company is based on various factors and important assumptions about future events that may or may not actually occur. We assume no obligation (and specifically disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

