B2Digital Prepares for Biggest Weekend in Company History, Featuring Three Live Events

“This weekend will feature three big events across two major venues and should certainly represent our biggest single weekend in Company history,” remarked Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital. “We should also benefit from cost efficiencies due to multiple events sharing fixed cost profiles around overhead.”

Tampa, FL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce the Company will move into uncharted territory this weekend with three separate live events all occurring over the same weekend.

The weekend will feature two separate B2 Fighting Series live events in Bowling Green, Kentucky – one on Friday, February 26, and one on Saturday, February 27. Saturday will also feature the season opening event for the B2 Grappling Series in Orlando, Florida.

The Company has never put on three live events during one weekend before. Management notes that improvements to the Company’s equipment and production process allow for seamless logistical management of more complex live event scheduling. In addition, having multiple events take place over the same weekend in the same location will sharply reduce overhead costs associated with travel, equipment setup, and venue management, widening margins on ticket sales for the events.

Bell added, “This weekend will demonstrate the growth we have achieved over recent years under the surface in terms of our ability to stage and manage major live events. We believe that our PPV marketing and brand visibility have both made quantum leaps over the past year. Now, we intend to prove that we are capable of cashing in on those strides by driving first-rate multi-event multi-venue live sports entertainment at scale.”

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video, and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell’s expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 live events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to build an integrated Premier Development League, Expand the B2 Official Training Facility Program Network and Continue the growth of the B2 Social Media Network for the multibillion-dollar mixed martial arts (“MMA”) industry.