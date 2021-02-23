Sensus Healthcare Granted U.S. Patent for Three-Dimensional Beam Forming X-Ray Source

BOCA RATON, Fla, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS ), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the Company Patent No. 10,607,802 B2, titled “Three-Dimensional Beam Forming X-Ray Source.” This patent, which contains 31 separate claims, describes the method of beam splitting and sculpting found in the Sculptura System, the Company’s Anisotropic Radiation Therapy with Beam Sculpting capabilities and Robotic Respiratory Tracking for up to 17 different indications.

“We are delighted that the USPTO has recognized our unique technology with the granting of this important patent, the first of its kind in the world,” said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare. “This new patent opens doors for the delivery of radiation to treat solid tumors of all types. In addition, there may be use for licensing this technology for devices other than Sculptura. This is the fifth U.S. patent granted Sensus since the start of 2020, and I congratulate our talented engineers who have developed this game-changing approach to the use of radiation to treat cancer.”

U.S. Patent 10,607,802 B2 concerns a method and system for controlling an electron beam, which involves generating an electron beam and positioning a target element in its path. The patent also covers the X-ray source, comprised of an electron beam generator (EBG) configured to generate an electron beam. The EGB control system selectively controls at least one of a beam pattern and a direction of the X-ray beam by selectively varying a location where the electron beam intersects the target element. The Sensus Healthcare technology, currently embedded in the Sculptura System, differs from IORT in its ability to control the radiation beam, and has a longer useful operating life.