 

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Expands Subsidiary Spa Re.Ra.Ku Into Thermal Bath Facilities

Opening of Spa Re.Ra.Ku at Minami Kashiwa Natural Hot Spring SUMIRE on February 11

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM:MRM; Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Kouji Eguchi; hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), today announces the opening of its latest relaxation salon, "Spa Re.Ra.Ku," in Minami Kashiwa Natural Hot Spring SUMIRE, operated by Rakuya Co. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Uchida Shigeki) on February 11, 2021.

The Company operates 302 (as of January 31, 2021) relaxation salons across Japan centered around the Re.Ra.Ku brand. In 2017, the Company started opening salons in thermal bath facilities. Minami Kashiwa Natural Hot Spring SUMIRE is the 10th Spa Re.Ra.Ku to open (as of the end of January 2021). The Company expects to continue to open new salons in thermal bath facilities through the ReRaKu brand.

MEDIROM operates relaxation salons, running stations, and health guidance services that allow customers to have an intimate and honest view of their own body and health. Thermal facilities highlight body consciousness and contribute to increasing awareness and demand for our holistic health services. The Company aims to provide customers who use Spa Re.Ra.Ku with an opportunity to address their health, and to support behavioral changes in their daily lives through Re.Ra.Ku.

The Company supports behavioral changes in daily life in order to lead customers to healthy lifestyles. As part of this effort, the Company operates relaxation salons centered around Re.Ra.Ku, and provide healthcare services that combine treatments featuring Wing Stretch︎ with suggestions for alleviating "mental" and "physical" concerns. The practice of bathing at such spas has been shown to have additional salubrious effects, including raising body temperature and the expansion of peripheral nerves in the hands and feet, as well as promoting blood circulation.

In Japan, a culture of "going to Sento and Hot spring" has taken root as a daily lifestyle habit since ancient times, and it has become a familiar health habit for the Japanese people. In addition to regular hot spring, various types of hot spring such as bedrock baths, löyly, relaxation services, resting areas, cafes, and other relaxing spaces are commonly available in thermal bath facilities. They are expected to be more than places just for bathing, but “leisure facilities” that provide physical and mental health. Currently, the market for thermal bath facilities in Japan is estimated to be worth around 280 billion yen per year (estimated 2018)1.

