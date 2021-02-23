USA Equities Corp (USAQ) Announces Physician Network Expansion Plans

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA EQUITIES CORP. (OTCQB: USAQ) (the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) is focused on enabling primary care physicians (PCP’s) to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate and treat chronic disease through reimbursable point of care and SaaS procedures. The Company announced today that it has appointed Mr. Mike Mangus to its advisory and physician network development team. Mike will provide strategic guidance in the expansion of the Company’s physician network in conjunction with the Company’s automated cloud-based SaaS digital medicine and virtual care system.



“Mike has shown an invaluable depth of experience in the medical device and technology industry. His demonstrated business and physician network development at previous fortune 1,000 medical companies is expected to be an important contribution to the next phase of commercialization of our digital medicine and virtual care technologies at USAQ,” said Troy Grogan, President and CEO at USA Equities Corp.