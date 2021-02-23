USA Equities Corp (USAQ) Announces Physician Network Expansion Plans
WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA EQUITIES CORP. (OTCQB: USAQ) (the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) is focused on enabling primary care physicians (PCP’s) to increase their
revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate and treat chronic disease through reimbursable point of care and SaaS procedures. The Company announced today that it has
appointed Mr. Mike Mangus to its advisory and physician network development team. Mike will provide strategic guidance in the expansion of the Company’s physician network in conjunction with the
Company’s automated cloud-based SaaS digital medicine and virtual care system.
“Mike has shown an invaluable depth of experience in the medical device and technology industry. His demonstrated business and physician network development at previous fortune 1,000 medical companies is expected to be an important contribution to the next phase of commercialization of our digital medicine and virtual care technologies at USAQ,” said Troy Grogan, President and CEO at USA Equities Corp.
Mike Mangus has a fifteen-year plus medical career in medical device sales. He worked for Atrium Medical and Dexcom, Inc. These positions helped him establish a vast network of physician, hospital, and Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) contacts throughout Florida, all of which have provided him a wealth of information and understanding of navigating both the medical sales and managed care space. In his four years with Dexcom, Mike was responsible for 700% territory growth in Florida, along with seeing both Medicare and Medicaid bring the Dexcom system for continuous glucose monitoring into their reimbursement coverage portfolio. He played an essential role in negotiating both Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Florida, Florida Blue, and United Healthcare to cover the Dexcom system, making it accessible to all patients and providers. Mike transitioned into the “fee for service” (FFS) arena in 2012, focusing on various in-office, point-of-care tests, and the reimbursement associated with these non-invasive procedures. He oversaw enormous growth in the FFS business by providing physicians with additional avenues to increase patients’ quality of life while expanding the practice’s bottom-line revenue.
