 

Valentine Distilling Co. Builds on Sustainability Commitment with DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower Program

Detroit, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Feb. 23, 2021 – DTE Energy and Valentine Distilling Co., one of the nation’s largest craft distilleries, today announced the company’s enrollment in DTE’s MIGreenPower program. MIGreenPower is a voluntary renewable energy program that enables DTE Electric customers to reduce their carbon footprint by matching their energy use to the company’s wind and solar projects. Building on Valentine Distilling Co.’s 10-year, $500,000 sustainability initiative, the distillery’s MIGreenPower clean energy commitment will offset 9.3 tons of CO2, which is equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from driving nearly 21,000 miles.*

Dedicated to carrying on Detroit’s tradition of superb manufacturing, Valentine Distilling Co. produces small batch, handcrafted spirits. Their award-winning bourbon, gin and vodka is available throughout Michigan, nine other states and seven countries. Company founder Rifino Valentine is proud of his company’s dedication to quality, using old world techniques and the best ingredients and forgoing the additives found in other mass market spirits. 

When he founded in his company in 2007, Valentine wanted to do two things: make a superior product and have a positive impact on the environment. Recognizing that distilling is an energy-intensive process, Valentine sought ways to build sustainability into all facets of his operation. “We have a goal to be a part of the solution, not a contributor to the problem,” he said. “We can and should create superior spirits and be able to do so without depleting our natural resources.” 

Achieving carbon neutrality is one of Valentine’s goals. “When I learned about DTE’s MIGreenPower program, enrolling was an easy decision,” Valentine said. “I want my company to have as little impact on the environment as possible. Supporting more clean energy helps me achieve that goal.”

Valentine Distilling Co. joins more than 200 other businesses who are using MIGreenPower to help meet their sustainability goals, including companies such as General MotorsFord Motor Company, and University of Michigan. The company also has installed energy-efficient lighting, a higher efficiency steam boiler and a rooftop free chiller that takes over for the glycol chiller anytime the outdoor temperature drops below 45 degrees

