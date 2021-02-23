Wave Life Sciences to Webcast Conference Call of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 4, 2021

 

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today that management will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 4, 2021, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and provide a business update.

The webcast of the conference call may be accessed by visiting the “Events” section in the Investor Relations page of the Wave Life Sciences website at www.wavelifesciences.com. The live teleconference may be accessed by dialing (866) 220-8068 (domestic) or (470) 495-9153 (international) and entering conference ID: 6269069. Following the conference call, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

Investor Contact:
Kate Rausch
617-949-4827
krausch@wavelifesci.com

Media Contact:
Alicia Suter
617-949-4817
asuter@wavelifesci.com




