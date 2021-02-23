 

Kvika banki hf. Increase in issue of KVB 19 01

Today Kvika banki hf. concluded sale of nominal ISK 660 million in bond series KVB 19 01.


The bond series KVB 19 01 are senior unsecured and mature in Decemer 2024 with even monthly installments and interest payments. The bond is priced at par with variable interests of REIBOR 1 month with 1.50% spread. Prior to the sale the bank had issued ISK 4,340m in the series and as of today the total issue size is ISK 5,000 million where the total issue size is limited to ISK 5,000m.

The new bonds in the series will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland later this week.


