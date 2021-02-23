 

DGAP-Adhoc REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: early partial repayment

REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH, Hamburg, registered in the commercial register of the local court of Hamburg under the number HRB 137179, as the issuer of the bearer bonds 2015, ISIN: DE000A13SH22 / WKN A13SH2, announces that the option under § 7.1 of the terms and conditions of the bonds to make an early partial repayment of the bonds by ordinary (partial) termination has been exercised on February 22nd, 2021.

The partial repayment will be made in the total amount of EUR 1,036,000.00. This corresponds to 10,0% of the original nominal amount. An amount of EUR 1,000.00 with value date April 27th, 2021 will therefore be paid for each partial bond.

Language: English
Company: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH
ABC-Straße 21
20354 Hamburg
Germany
ISIN: DE000A13SH22
WKN: A13SH2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
