DGAP-Adhoc REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: early partial repayment
23.02.2021, 14:30
DGAP-Ad-hoc: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Corporate Action
REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH, Hamburg, registered in the commercial register of the local court of Hamburg under the number HRB 137179, as the issuer of the bearer bonds 2015, ISIN: DE000A13SH22 / WKN A13SH2, announces that the option under § 7.1 of the terms and conditions of the bonds to make an early partial repayment of the bonds by ordinary (partial) termination has been exercised on February 22nd, 2021.
The partial repayment will be made in the total amount of EUR 1,036,000.00. This corresponds to 10,0% of the original nominal amount. An amount of EUR 1,000.00 with value date April 27th, 2021 will therefore be paid for each partial bond.
23-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH
|ABC-Straße 21
|20354 Hamburg
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A13SH22
|WKN:
|A13SH2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1170448
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1170448 23-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
