After an academic year like no other, Indiana Gateway Digital Academy (INGDA), a full-time online public-school academy serving students throughout the state, is welcoming K-12 students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year starting 2/25.

INGDA is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

INGDA is a tuition-free to all students who reside in Indiana, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized online public-school programs of the Clarksville Community School Corporation. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

“One of the biggest things this pandemic showed us is that students, and parents, need consistency in their education,” said Brearn Wright, Jr., head of school. “Our world-class technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children a reliable advantage they need to succeed throughout high school, and beyond.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. INGDA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

“If there was one constant in my kids’ lives, it’s their school. The academy's commitment to education makes these abrupt changes in our lives much easier to cope with,” said INGDA parent Jessica Mahon, in the Indy Star. “From all the technology equipment provided, to the personal support students and parents receive, we’re so relieved to have found an option we trust where our kids can thrive.”

INGDA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://ingda.k12.com/.

About Indiana Gateway Digital Academy

Indiana Gateway Digital Academy (INGDA) is an online public-school program of the Clarksville Community School Corporation that serves students in grades K-12. INGDA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. INGDA’s individualized approach gives Indiana students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. For more about INGDA, visit ingda.k12.com/.

About Clarksville Community Schools

Clarksville Community Schools Corp. has been working to meet the needs of every student since its 1955 founding. Situated in the heart of Clarksville, CCSC is a district that embraces its neighborhood identity while bringing all the resources and amenities common in larger school districts to all students.



