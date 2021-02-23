 

Florida Department of Transportation Selects Iteris’ ClearGuide SaaS Solution to Provide Smart Mobility Infrastructure Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a three-year software-as-a-service (SaaS) contract from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District 5 for use of its ClearGuide solution to improve mobility throughout the central Florida district.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005121/en/

Florida Department of Transportation Selects Iteris’ ClearGuide SaaS Solution to Provide Smart Mobility Infrastructure Management (Graphic: Business Wire)

Florida Department of Transportation Selects Iteris’ ClearGuide SaaS Solution to Provide Smart Mobility Infrastructure Management (Graphic: Business Wire)

With real-time and historical traffic data from HERE Technologies – a global leader in mapping and location platform services – ClearGuide, which has been upgraded to include automated signal performance measures (ATSPM) capabilities, will enable the analysis and visualization of traffic data to improve roadway mobility and safety across Florida’s District 5, one of the fastest-growing areas in the state. District 5 covers nine counties – Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia – spanning nearly 9,000 square miles, with its more than four million residents logging over 125 million miles daily in the region. The district houses over 2,100 signalized intersections, representing 25% of signalized intersections in the state.

Under the terms of the three-year SaaS agreement, Iteris will provide powerful ClearGuide features, including: ATSPM capabilities to optimize signal performance, dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis; features to help identify and mitigate congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend reports and dynamic congestion charts to track reliability and support planning; and easy, customizable analysis of major Florida roadways. The ClearGuide solution is designed to grow and expand to meet the district’s future challenges, as well as ingest a wider range of information, such as data from connected and automated vehicles.

The ClearGuide solution is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Florida Department of Transportation Selects Iteris’ ClearGuide SaaS Solution to Provide Smart Mobility Infrastructure Management Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a three-year software-as-a-service (SaaS) contract from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District 5 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Iteris to Present at JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 1, 2021
09.02.21
Iteris Awarded Traffic Signal Synchronization Services Contract Extension from San Bernardino County Transportation Authority
02.02.21
Iteris Reports 5% Revenue Growth Year Over Year with Significant Increases in GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal Third Quarter
28.01.21
Iteris Launches ClearMobility Cloud to Drive Breakthrough Innovations in Smart Mobility Infrastructure Management