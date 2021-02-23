Iteris, Inc . (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a three-year software-as-a-service (SaaS) contract from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District 5 for use of its ClearGuide solution to improve mobility throughout the central Florida district.

Florida Department of Transportation Selects Iteris’ ClearGuide SaaS Solution to Provide Smart Mobility Infrastructure Management (Graphic: Business Wire)

With real-time and historical traffic data from HERE Technologies – a global leader in mapping and location platform services – ClearGuide, which has been upgraded to include automated signal performance measures (ATSPM) capabilities, will enable the analysis and visualization of traffic data to improve roadway mobility and safety across Florida’s District 5, one of the fastest-growing areas in the state. District 5 covers nine counties – Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia – spanning nearly 9,000 square miles, with its more than four million residents logging over 125 million miles daily in the region. The district houses over 2,100 signalized intersections, representing 25% of signalized intersections in the state.

Under the terms of the three-year SaaS agreement, Iteris will provide powerful ClearGuide features, including: ATSPM capabilities to optimize signal performance, dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis; features to help identify and mitigate congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend reports and dynamic congestion charts to track reliability and support planning; and easy, customizable analysis of major Florida roadways. The ClearGuide solution is designed to grow and expand to meet the district’s future challenges, as well as ingest a wider range of information, such as data from connected and automated vehicles.

The ClearGuide solution is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.