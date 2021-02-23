Odonate Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2020, Odonate had $157.3 million in cash, compared to $180.5 million as of December 31, 2019. This decrease in cash resulted primarily from cash used in operating activities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 of $113.1 million, partially offset by the receipt of $87.4 million of net proceeds from Odonate’s September 2020 underwritten public offering. Odonate’s net loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $32.3 million and $126.4 million, or $0.87 and $3.84 per share, respectively, compared to $27.9 million and $111.8 million, or $0.91 and $4.05 per share, respectively, for the same periods in 2019.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer, today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

“Positive results of CONTESSA, Odonate’s Phase 3 study investigating tesetaxel as a potential treatment for patients with metastatic breast cancer, were recently presented at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium,” said Kevin Tang, Chief Executive Officer of Odonate. “We continue to plan to submit a New Drug Application for tesetaxel to the FDA in mid-2021.”

About Tesetaxel

Tesetaxel is an investigational, orally administered chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are widely used in the treatment of cancer. Tesetaxel has several properties that make it unique among taxanes, including: oral administration with a low pill burden; a long (~8-day) terminal plasma half-life in humans, enabling the maintenance of adequate drug levels with relatively infrequent dosing; no history of hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions; and significant activity against chemotherapy-resistant tumors. In patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC), tesetaxel was shown to have significant, single-agent antitumor activity in two multicenter, Phase 2 studies. Tesetaxel currently is the subject of three studies in MBC, including a multinational, multicenter, randomized, Phase 3 study in patients with MBC, known as CONTESSA. Positive results of CONTESSA were presented at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December.

About CONTESSA

CONTESSA is a multinational, multicenter, randomized, Phase 3 study of tesetaxel, an investigational, orally administered taxane, in patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC). CONTESSA is comparing tesetaxel dosed orally at 27 mg/m2 on Day 1 of a 21-day cycle plus a reduced dose of capecitabine (1,650 mg/m2/day dosed orally for 14 days of a 21-day cycle) to the approved dose of capecitabine alone (2,500 mg/m2/day dosed orally for 14 days of a 21-day cycle) in 685 patients randomized 1:1 with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)‑negative MBC previously treated with a taxane in the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting. Capecitabine is an oral chemotherapy agent that is considered a standard-of-care treatment in MBC. Where indicated, patients must have been treated with endocrine therapy with or without a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS) as assessed by an Independent Radiologic Review Committee (IRC). The secondary endpoints are overall survival (OS), objective response rate (ORR) as assessed by the IRC and disease control rate (DCR) as assessed by the IRC.

Positive results of CONTESSA were presented at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December. The primary endpoint was met: median PFS was 9.8 months for tesetaxel plus a reduced dose of capecitabine versus 6.9 months for the approved dose of capecitabine alone, an improvement of 2.9 months. The risk of disease progression or death was reduced by 28.4% (hazard ratio=0.716 [95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.573‑0.895; p=0.003]). Neutropenia was the most common Grade ≥3 treatment‑emergent adverse event.

About Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best‑in‑class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. Odonate’s initial focus is on the development of tesetaxel, an investigational, orally administered chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are widely used in the treatment of cancer. Odonate’s goal for tesetaxel is to develop an effective chemotherapy choice for patients that provides quality‑of‑life advantages over current alternatives. To learn more, please visit www.odonate.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: expectations regarding the outcome of CONTESSA, our Phase 3 study of tesetaxel in patients with metastatic breast cancer; expectations regarding the enrollment, completion and outcome of our other clinical studies; expectations regarding the timing for our planned New Drug Application submission for tesetaxel; expectations regarding the timing of a regulatory decision on tesetaxel and our ability to obtain regulatory approval of tesetaxel; the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value and share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 157,265 $ 180,460 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,607 3,468 Total current assets 159,872 183,928 Property and equipment, net 2,286 1,663 Right-of-use lease assets 4,017 1,581 Restricted cash 714 714 Other 997 941 Total assets $ 167,886 $ 188,827 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,168 $ 15,583 Accrued expenses 12,247 8,881 Lease liabilities, current portion 658 315 Total current liabilities 27,073 24,779 Lease liabilities, less current portion 4,668 1,748 Total liabilities 31,741 26,527 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value—100,000,000 shares authorized; 38,562,281 and 32,050,906 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 367 300 Additional paid-in capital 502,205 402,077 Accumulated deficit (366,427 ) (240,077 ) Total stockholders' equity 136,145 162,300 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 167,886 $ 188,827

ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 30,075 $ 25,853 $ 117,041 $ 104,034 General and administrative 2,359 2,856 10,392 10,896 Total operating expenses 32,434 28,709 127,433 114,930 Loss from operations (32,434 ) (28,709 ) (127,433 ) (114,930 ) Other income, net 148 858 1,083 3,105 Net loss $ (32,286 ) $ (27,851 ) $ (126,350 ) $ (111,825 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.87 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (3.84 ) $ (4.05 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 37,287,893 30,564,258 32,862,552 27,625,468

ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (126,350 ) $ (111,825 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Equity-based compensation expense 9,828 11,444 Depreciation and amortization 445 426 Non-cash lease expense 425 634 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 83 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other assets 763 (2,936 ) Accounts payable (1,415 ) 4,782 Accrued expenses 3,366 1,516 Lease liabilities (275 ) (679 ) Net cash used in operating activities (113,130 ) (96,638 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (432 ) (166 ) Net cash used in investing activities (432 ) (166 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 87,383 135,096 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 2,984 3,581 Net cash provided by financing activities 90,367 138,677 Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash (23,195 ) 41,873 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 181,174 139,301 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 157,979 $ 181,174 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Initial recognition of right-of-use lease assets $ 2,861 $ 2,215 Tenant improvement allowance $ 719 $ - Property and equipment purchases included in accounts payable $ 1 $ 24

