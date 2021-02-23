 

MaxLinear and NI Collaborate to Simplify Validation of Wideband Power Amplifiers for 5G Networks

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 14:35  |  52   |   |   

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) and NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced the integration of MaxLinear’s dual-band RF power amplifier (PA) linearization algorithms into NI’s RFIC test software. This integration empowers extensive validation of new wideband, cellular infrastructure PA designs leading to increased power efficiency and lower non-linear effects. NI’s integrated and highly synchronized RF testbench coupled with MaxLinear’s new best-in-class linearization IP gives design validation engineers a streamlined test and measurement approach, providing substantial ACLR reduction, EVM improvements, and power efficiency advantages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005438/en/

MaxLinear & NI Collaborate to Simplify Power Amplifier Validation (Graphic: Business Wire)

MaxLinear & NI Collaborate to Simplify Power Amplifier Validation (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rollout of 5G networks has triggered a rapid increase in deployed multi-band radios requiring support for contiguous and non-contiguous wideband carrier aggregation configurations. These new RF front-end designs share a single, high-bandwidth PA and signal path, resulting in significant cost and size savings. However, to achieve maximum energy efficiency, engineers need to drive these wideband PAs into non-linear operation and understand how to minimize the undesired effects of RF energy leaking into adjacent channels.

To address this challenge, NI’s RFIC test software integrates MaxLinear’s cutting-edge, wideband linearization techniques with the latest DC, Digital, Analog, and RF PXI instrumentation, enabling consolidated, more efficient, single transmit radio chain architectures while minimizing leakage into adjacent channels.

"The integration of our linearization IP with NI’s platform brings rapid innovation to a very difficult, but core challenge of wideband cellular systems," said Helen Kim, Vice President of Wireless Technologies & IP at MaxLinear. "Giving engineers the tools to simplify power amplifier validation complements our goal to dramatically reduce the enormous amounts of power consumed by 4G and 5G RF radio units today.”

"We’re enabling our customers to accelerate the pace of product development through automated device validation. And it’s clear that energy-efficient 5G deployments require more capable validation solutions," said Jesse Lyles, Sr. Director, Semiconductor Business Unit at NI. “Together with MaxLinear, we can provide the validation solutions our customers need to accelerate their time to market. We’re thrilled to enhance NI’s RFIC application with MaxLinear’s linearization algorithms to create greater RF device performance.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MaxLinear and NI Collaborate to Simplify Validation of Wideband Power Amplifiers for 5G Networks MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) and NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced the integration of MaxLinear’s dual-band RF power amplifier (PA) linearization algorithms into NI’s RFIC test software. This integration empowers extensive validation of new wideband, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
MaxLinear Collaborates with Facebook Connectivity on Evenstar OpenRAN Solutions
03.02.21
MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
03.02.21
NI Launches 10-Year Strategy and Goals for Advancing Diversity, Equity and Sustainability
28.01.21
NI Reports Record Quarterly Revenue

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.05.20
2
Wireless infrastructure from MaxLinear