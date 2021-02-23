 

Northumbria Keeps Knowledge Flowing with Citrix

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

Education today is a different game. And as universities around the world rewrite their playbooks to accommodate the flexible learning models that a COVID-19-world demands, many are leaning on technology to deliver wins. Take Northumbria. Using digital workspace solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), the leading professional university in the United Kingdom is providing its more than 30,000 students and faculty with secure and reliable access to the systems and information they need to connect and learn wherever they happen to be.

“The global pandemic has fundamentally changed the way education is delivered and forced us to rethink the way we operate,” said Simon Corbett, IT Director, Northumbria. “We must be more flexible than ever and create environments in which our staff and students can safely collaborate. With Citrix, we can provide a consistent learning experience whether they are at home or on campus and maintain the quality of the academic programs for which we are known.”

Changing the Game

Northumbria is no stranger to remote learning. The university began experimenting with it in 1999, enabling about 500 users. But when COVID-19 hit, it got serious and moved to scale its resources to accommodate the rest of its population and the shift to all-remote classes.

“With the outbreak of the pandemic, we had to move staff to work from home and stop students from coming on-site,” said Simon Corbett, IT Director, Northumbria. “We quickly needed to get a solution in place that would provide them with access to the resources inside the University they needed to continue working and complete their course work without missing a beat,” Corbett said.

With the aid of Citrix and Cetus Solutions Limited, a platinum Citrix Solution Advisor (CSA) and Citrix Service Provider (CSP), Northumbria implemented Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service, Citrix Workspace, Citrix Remote PC Access and Citrix ADC Pooled Licensing. With Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Service, organizations can deliver Remote PC Access to physical desktops as well as virtual desktop infrastructure located on-premises or in any public cloud.

And Northumbria is using the solution to do just this, quickly provisioning virtual desktops with a familiar look and feel that provide secure access to the applications and data its faculty, staff and students require.

It is also leveraging the offering to seamlessly and securely manage newly deployed Microsoft Azure-hosted apps and desktops running on the Windows Virtual Desktop platform alongside its existing on-premises apps and desktops through one centralized location.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northumbria Keeps Knowledge Flowing with Citrix Education today is a different game. And as universities around the world rewrite their playbooks to accommodate the flexible learning models that a COVID-19-world demands, many are leaning on technology to deliver wins. Take Northumbria. Using …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Citrix Tops Among Cybersecurity Solutions
09.02.21
Citrix Tackles Employee Well-Being
02.02.21
Grand Pacific Health Transforms Healthcare Delivery with Citrix
26.01.21
Severn Trent Adapts to Future of Work with Citrix

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
26
Citrix - Virtualisierungsanbieter