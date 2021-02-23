Premier Health Reports a 297% Revenue Increase for Its First Quarter of 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 23.02.2021, 14:30 | 15 | 0 | 0 23.02.2021, 14:30 | MONTRÉAL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces it has filed its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for its first quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Summary The Corporation had revenues of $13.4M for the 3 months period (297% increase from $3.4M for Q1-2020) attributable to the consolidation of the Code Bleu acquisition, and organic growth from all business units.

The increase in the average gross margin to 28.5% (26.2% for Q1-2020) resulted from a more efficient geographical distribution of services rendered.

The EBITDA ( 1) increased to $1.3M (512% increase from $215,545 for Q1-2020).

increased to $1.3M (512% increase from $215,545 for Q1-2020). Net income was $715,645 compared to $136,493 for the same period in 2020.

The Corporation completed a $7,486,500 bought deal offering subsequently to December 31, 2020.

“The first quarter of 2021 has set the pace for the reminder of FY2021.” Said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health. “Premier Health’s results for this quarter are above our budget and we are continuing on our growth path.” First Quarter 2021 Results Highlights December 31, 2020

(3 months) December 31, 2019

(3 months) Revenues $13,360,309 $3,364,158 From last period +297 % Gross margin $3,803,468 $884,605 From last period +330 % EBITDA (1) $1,318,718 $215,545 From last period +512 % Net Income $715,645 $136,493 From last period +424 % (1) Adjusted EBITDA before non-recurring items Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



