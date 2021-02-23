GreenBox POS Canadian Subsidiary, MoltoPay, Announces Onboarding of New Canadian Merchant Client

As part of the Company’s international expansion strategy, GreenBox acquired 100% of the shares of MoltoPay on August 3 rd , 2020 allowing the Company to leverage its MSB license status. Businesses choosing GreenBox as their MSB partner for Canada based business transactions benefit from not having to obtain their own license, a significant benefit in saving time and costs associated with the process. All such business transactions within the GreenBox ecosystem are therefore compliant with regulatory requirements. GreenBox's subsidiary MSB licensing aligns perfectly with its robust blockchain based technology for processing secure payments.

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) (the “Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions today announced its Canadian subsidiary, MoltoPay, a Money Service Business (MSB) registered and licensed with Canada’s Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC) has recently onboarded a new merchant client in the rapidly growing food delivery industry onto the Company’s blockchain based payment platform.

“The recently onboarded merchant client is the largest of the Canada based portfolio that we have added to our platform since acquiring MoltoPay,” said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer at GreenBox POS. “The MoltoPay acquisition and MSB license provide GreenBox with a great opportunity to expand our footprint by onboarding Canadian businesses from offering secure digital payment transactions in a compliant fashion. Moving forward, we expect to see more Canada based businesses recognize the value of this offering and adopt our blockchain based payment technology.”

About GreenBox POS

Forward-Looking Statements

