 

Albireo to Participate in Cowen and H.C. Wainwright Global Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced participation in the upcoming Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference March 1-4, 2021. Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo, will take part in the New Drug Launches Panel on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:20am ET. Members of the management team will also host meetings with investors on March 2.

The Company will also be participating in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference March 9-10, 2021. Simon Harford, Chief Financial Officer, and Pamela Stephenson, Chief Commercial Officer, will take part in a fireside chat on March 9 at 7am ET, which will be available on-demand on the Albireo Media & Investors page ir.albireopharma.com. Ron Cooper and members of the management team will also host meetings with investors on March 9.

About Albireo
Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo’s lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 pivotal trials in PFIC, Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia. The Company completed IND-enabling studies for new preclinical candidate A3907 and plans to advance development in adult liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

Media & Investor Contacts:
Colleen Alabiso, 857-356-3905, colleen.alabiso@albireopharma.com
Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 617-430-7578

 




