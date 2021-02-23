Albireo to Participate in Cowen and H.C. Wainwright Global Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced participation in the upcoming Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference March 1-4, 2021. Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo, will take part in the New Drug Launches Panel on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:20am ET. Members of the management team will also host meetings with investors on March 2.



The Company will also be participating in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference March 9-10, 2021. Simon Harford, Chief Financial Officer, and Pamela Stephenson, Chief Commercial Officer, will take part in a fireside chat on March 9 at 7am ET, which will be available on-demand on the Albireo Media & Investors page ir.albireopharma.com. Ron Cooper and members of the management team will also host meetings with investors on March 9.