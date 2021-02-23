Vystar appoints Dr. Byron Novosad to Board of Directors

Steve Rotman, Vystar CEO, noted, “We are grateful to Dr. Osborn for his many years of service and his support of Vystar. He has provided excellent guidance and has been a valued sounding board for us on many areas. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

“Dr. Novosad has supported us at critical junctures as an investor and in an advisory capacity over many years,” stated Rotman. “He will be an excellent addition to our Board, as he has an in-depth knowledge of Vystar’s businesses, our history, and vision for the future. His knowledge of the healthcare industry both as a practitioner, industry advisor and investor will be helpful for the development of our multiple health-related product lines, such as our patented RxAir UV light air purifiers to battle airborne Coronaviruses and other diseases, patented Vytex deproteinized latex and rubber for medical gloves and a wide range of products, and Fluid Energy Conversion applications.”

“As long-term shareholder and advisor to Vystar, and RxAir before its acquisition by Vystar, I have gone the extra mile to research the businesses,” stated Dr. Byron Novosad, DDS. “I have toured the rubber plantations and RxAir and Vytex factories, and have developed a thorough understanding of Vystar’s technologies. From that, I see tremendous potential. I am looking forward to playing a larger, more formal role in driving shareholder value by shaping the consistent execution and communication of Vystar’s vison, activities and achievements.”

Dr. Novosad has operated a private periodontal practice in the Houston, Texas area for 30 years, and has been a Clinical Assistant Professor of Periodontics at the Periodontal Graduate Clinic for the University of Texas Dental branch in Houston since 2007. He has served as Staff Dentist for Houston Community College School of Dental Hygiene, and was on the Advisory Board of Wharton County Jr. College School of Dental Hygiene for 37 years. He provided consulting services to the Harris County Public Health and Environmental Services Dept., UV Flu Technology (now RxAir) starting in 2011 to present, TracFind (an item tracking device), and Vystar Corp. Dr. Novosad earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree and Periodontics License from University of Texas at Houston.