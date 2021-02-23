Paya to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 8, 2021

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA)(“Paya” or the “Company”), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Monday, March 8, 2021 before market open. Paya CEO Jeff Hack and CFO Glenn Renzulli will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:00am EST on Monday, March 8, 2021.



Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of the Paya website at investors.paya.com. The conference call can also be accessed live by dialing 833-665-0668 and referencing conference ID 6448878. A replay will be available shortly after the live call and available for one week and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 and referencing conference ID 6448878.