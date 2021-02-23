Scanfil Plc - Managers' Transactions
SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 23 February 2021 3:30 P.M.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kosunen, Markku
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210223093356_2
Transaction date: 2021-02-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 36 Unit price: 7.08 EUR
(2): Volume: 900 Unit price: 7.02 EUR
(3): Volume: 40 Unit price: 7.02 EUR
(4): Volume: 2,466 Unit price: 7 EUR
(5): Volume: 41 Unit price: 7 EUR
(6): Volume: 492 Unit price: 7 EUR
(7): Volume: 250 Unit price: 7 EUR
(8): Volume: 41 Unit price: 7 EUR
(9): Volume: 37 Unit price: 7 EUR
(10): Volume: 100 Unit price: 7 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(10): Volume: 4,403 Volume weighted average price: 7.00492 EUR
Transaction date: 2021-02-19
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 154 Unit price: 7.02 EUR
(2): Volume: 235 Unit price: 7.02 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,601 Unit price: 7.02 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 1,990 Volume weighted average price: 7.02 EUR
SCANFIL PLC
Petteri Jokitalo
CEO
For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com
