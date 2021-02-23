Scanfil Plc - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Kosunen, Markku Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Scanfil Oyj LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210223093356_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 36 Unit price: 7.08 EUR

(2): Volume: 900 Unit price: 7.02 EUR

(3): Volume: 40 Unit price: 7.02 EUR

(4): Volume: 2,466 Unit price: 7 EUR

(5): Volume: 41 Unit price: 7 EUR

(6): Volume: 492 Unit price: 7 EUR

(7): Volume: 250 Unit price: 7 EUR

(8): Volume: 41 Unit price: 7 EUR

(9): Volume: 37 Unit price: 7 EUR

(10): Volume: 100 Unit price: 7 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(10): Volume: 4,403 Volume weighted average price: 7.00492 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-19

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 154 Unit price: 7.02 EUR

(2): Volume: 235 Unit price: 7.02 EUR

(3): Volume: 1,601 Unit price: 7.02 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 1,990 Volume weighted average price: 7.02 EUR

SCANFIL PLC





Petteri Jokitalo

CEO





For additional information:

CEO Petteri Jokitalo

tel. +358 8 4882 111

www.scanfil.com