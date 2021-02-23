 

ISW Holdings Signs Hosting and Maintenance Agreement for Expanded Cryptocurrency Mining Activity in Pennsylvania

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 via NewMediaWire--ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in Telehealth and Cryptocurrency Mining, is pleased to announce that, prior to going online with its new ASIC s17 miners, the Company has signed a comprehensive Hosting and Maintenance Agreement (the “Agreement”).

“As we continue to bring our miners online, we want our shareholders to be able to track the expansion and profitability of the Company’s mining activity given the sharp rising trend in Bitcoin prices,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. 

According to the Agreement, Scrubgrass Generating Company, LLP, based in Kennerdell, PA, will provide electricity and Bit5ive, LLC (“Bit5ive”), will serve as the official provider of mine uploading services.

Management notes that this is a critical factor as the Company prepares to bring another 840 ASIC miners online as part of its next three Pod5 datacenter mining units.

The initial power demand for the additional three Pod5 mining pod units, equipped with a total of 840 additional miners, is approximately 4 MW. At current prices, these units will produce approximately $9.9 million in annualized revenues from mining activity.

“It currently costs about $11K in computing power to mine a single Bitcoin,” added Pierce. “Bitcoin is pricing at over five times that level, making this is an exceptional ROI opportunity, and our responsibility to our shareholders is clear: continue to invest, expand, and execute.”

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

Company Contact:
info@ISWHoldings.com


Public Relations
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media
(800) 301-7883




