Workday Co-Founder and Co-CEO Aneel Bhusri to Present Virtually at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and co-CEO of Workday, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1, at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.



A replay of the presentation will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site for a minimum of 30 days after the conference takes place.