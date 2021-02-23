Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis industry is once again gaining momentum as new jusidicitions open to CBD and North American cannabis companies find their footing. As the industry recovers after a rocky start, extracted products look primed to take the top spot in the market. In an industry flooded with cannabis biomass, value-added extraction products offer greater medical use, longer shelf lives, and easier access to emerging markets. The global medical cannabis extraction market is set to rise at a CAGR of 16.20% up to 2028 . In preparation, companies like Pure Extracts (CSE:PULL) (OTCPK:PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ), Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF), MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSXV:LABS) (OTCQX:MEDIF), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT), and Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) are establishing themselves as key extractors.

Pure Extracts (CSE:PULL) (OTC:PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) is quickly building itself into one of the most recognized players in the Canadian extraction industry. The Company utilizes cutting-edge CO² and ethanol extraction and production out of its EU-GMP compliant extraction lab located just north of Whistler, British Columbia. In a highly competitive cannabis extraction market landscape, Pure Extracts has been developing key partnerships to expand its footprint throughout the Canadian market and emerging international markets.

On February 18, Pure Extracts announced that the Company had entered into a Cannabis 2.0 distribution agreement with Canada House Wellness Group to distribute Pure Extracts' line of concentrate products through Canada House's established provincial distribution channels.

"This Agreement allows us to quickly and efficiently get our outstanding line of full spectrum oil vape and edible products to retail buyers across Canada while our Sales Amendment application is being processed by Health Canada," Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, said in the Company's release.

Canada House CEO Chris Churchill-Smith commented, "We've been extremely impressed with the Pure Extracts team and the brand presence they have established, particularly in the western provinces, and are looking forward to supporting their commercialization efforts in a mutually beneficial way."