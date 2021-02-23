 

Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 14:50  |  126   |   |   

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis industry is once again gaining momentum as new jusidicitions open to CBD and North American cannabis companies find their footing. As the industry recovers after a rocky start, extracted products look primed to take the top spot in the market. In an industry flooded with cannabis biomass, value-added extraction products offer greater medical use, longer shelf lives, and easier access to emerging markets. The global medical cannabis extraction market is set to rise at a CAGR of 16.20% up to 2028. In preparation, companies like Pure Extracts (CSE:PULL) (OTCPK:PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ), Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF), MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSXV:LABS) (OTCQX:MEDIF), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT), and Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) are establishing themselves as key extractors.

Pure Extracts Forms Key Extraction Partnerships

Pure Extracts (CSE:PULL) (OTC:PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) is quickly building itself into one of the most recognized players in the Canadian extraction industry. The Company utilizes cutting-edge CO² and ethanol extraction and production out of its EU-GMP compliant extraction lab located just north of Whistler, British Columbia. In a highly competitive cannabis extraction market landscape, Pure Extracts has been developing key partnerships to expand its footprint throughout the Canadian market and emerging international markets.

On February 18, Pure Extracts announced that the Company had entered into a Cannabis 2.0 distribution agreement with Canada House Wellness Group to distribute Pure Extracts' line of concentrate products through Canada House's established provincial distribution channels.

"This Agreement allows us to quickly and efficiently get our outstanding line of full spectrum oil vape and edible products to retail buyers across Canada while our Sales Amendment application is being processed by Health Canada," Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, said in the Company's release.

Canada House CEO Chris Churchill-Smith commented, "We've been extremely impressed with the Pure Extracts team and the brand presence they have established, particularly in the western provinces, and are looking forward to supporting their commercialization efforts in a mutually beneficial way."

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Das große Ganze - was Politik, Zentralbanken, Trends, Medien und Gesellschaft mit Aktien, Rohstoffen

Diskussion: Wer glaubt das Märchen von Nawalny ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The cannabis industry is once again gaining momentum as new jusidicitions open to CBD and North American cannabis companies find their footing. As …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Portuguese telecommunications company NOS starts distributing Lleida.net services in Portugal
Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue to Reach $2,301.8 Mn by 2026 Says P&S Intelligence
AdaniConneX, a new Data Center Joint Venture formed Between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, to ...
SecurityHQ Release New Mobile App
1PointFive Selects Worley for FEED on Milestone Direct Air Capture Facility
Quuppa Intelligent Locating System Recognized as "Visionary" by Gartner
Oncolytics Biotech Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Anti-cancer Activity of ...
Titel
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Almirall and MC2 Therapeutics enter a license, collaboration and commercialization agreement for ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
REPEAT - Pure Extracts Submits Application to Health Canada for Sales License
08:33 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Pure Extracts treibt Markteintritt der Cannabis 2.0-Produkte voran!
07:23 Uhr
DGAP-News: Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Pure Extracts reicht bei Health Canada einen Antrag auf Verkaufslizenz ein (deutsch)
07:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Pure Extracts reicht bei Health Canada einen Antrag auf Verkaufslizenz ein
06:05 Uhr
Pure Extracts Submits Application to Health Canada for Sales License
18.02.21
REPEAT -- Pure Extracts and Canada House Wellness Group sign agreement to distribute concentrate products through existing provincial distribution channels
18.02.21
goldinvest.de: Pure Extracts mit kanadaweitem Vertriebsdeal für Konzentratprodukte!
18.02.21
DGAP-News: Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Pure Extracts und die Canada House Wellness Group unterzeichnen Vereinbarung zum Vertrieb von Konzentratprodukte über Vertriebskanäle in den kanadischen Provinzen (deutsch)
18.02.21
DGAP-News: Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Pure Extracts und die Canada House Wellness Group unterzeichnen Vereinbarung zum Vertrieb von Konzentratprodukte über Vertriebskanäle in den kanadischen Provinzen
18.02.21
Pure Extracts and Canada House Wellness Group sign agreement to distribute concentrate products through existing provincial distribution channels

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:10 Uhr
9.448
CBD - CANNABIS - Heritage Cannabis-Holdings
00:44 Uhr
100
MediPharm Labs - LABS
15.02.21
198
Valens Groworks
02.02.21
13
Pure Extras Technologies