Harris Williams Advises Altasciences on its Pending Sale to Novo Holdings A/S

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is the lead advisor to Altasciences, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, on its pending sale to Novo Holdings A/S (Novo Holdings). Founded in 1992, Altasciences is a fully integrated, early drug development services platform, providing the pharma and biotech industries with a trusted partner for drug development, from preclinical safety testing through to clinical proof-of-concept studies. The transaction is being led by Paul Hepper, Geoffrey Smith, Tyler Bradshaw, Miles Annin and Bill Whitaker of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group and Daniel Wang, a managing director leading the firm’s efforts in Asia.

“Altasciences’ full-service, integrated offering is uniquely tailored to the demand of small and medium-sized biopharma sponsors, which are expected to account for an increasing share of the growing pipeline of drugs in development,” said Paul Hepper, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with the teams at Altasciences and Audax Private Equity on this transaction and we believe the company has found a fantastic new partner in Novo Holdings.”

Altasciences is a forward-thinking, mid-size contract research organization offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences’ integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, and biostatistics, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get drugs to the people who need them, faster.

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $27 billion in capital across its private equity and private debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $6 billion in more than 135 platforms and over 925 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax Group seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations and significantly increase equity value. With more than 250 employees and over 100 investment professionals, the firm is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies.