TELUS contributes $85 million, representing 5% of profits, to charities in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of TELUS’ passion to make the future friendlier for all Canadians and citizens across the globe, TELUS is proud to announce that it gave five per cent of its pre-tax profits -- more than any other Canadian organization -- in support of charities, community organizations and programs in Canada and around the world in 2020. Last year alone, the TELUS team gave $85 million to drive meaningful, positive change for our most vulnerable citizens during a year of unprecedented uncertainty and hardship.

“For more than two decades, our TELUS team has demonstrated an unsurpassed commitment to creating a friendly future for people around the world, and driving positive social change in the global communities where we operate,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “When our support was needed the most, we responded with passion and purpose to protect and support our communities and our customers. Indeed, our TELUS team is guided by our longstanding belief that doing well in business and doing good in our communities are mutually inclusive. Now more than ever, I am inspired by our team’s extraordinary efforts to enable remarkable human and social outcomes on a global basis. Last year alone, our TELUS team volunteered 1.25 million hours and contributed $85 million, representing five per cent of pre-tax profits to charitable and community organizations worldwide. It is this unparalleled dedication to making the world a better place, exemplified by our incredible team, that reinforces TELUS’ global leadership in social capitalism.”

A global leader in social capitalism with enduring roots in global communities

TELUS’ global leadership in social capitalism is the direct result of it’s long-standing commitment to leveraging its technology and compassion to create remarkable human outcomes. Since 2000, the TELUS team has contributed $1.3 billion in value, time, and financial support to charities and grassroots community organizations in Canada and in global communities where we operate, including 1.6 million days of volunteerism. Each year, TELUS team members and retirees worldwide volunteer more than one million hours in their local communities and support more than 4,000 charities and community organizations. Together, these efforts and more have contributed to TELUS’ numerous accolades in social capitalism. Last year alone TELUS was recognized by leading organizations including the Wall Street Journal’s Top 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies , Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Forbes’ World’s Best Employers 2020 ranking.