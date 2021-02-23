 

Bottomline Wins Gold Stevie Award For Customer Contact Center Of The Year

Follows receipt of UK Customer Service Excellence Standard for 10th Successive Year

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. , Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, announced today that it took home a Gold Stevie Award at the 15th Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Bottomline was recognized as a winner in the Contact Center of the Year category for technology industries.

“Delivering on our promise and guiding principle to delight customers is an ongoing journey,” said Kim Hannemann, Chief Customer Officer, Bottomline. “During a year of great challenge for businesses around the world, it’s the combination of smart people, process and technology united in focus that has further advanced our ability to deliver delightful experiences across every customer interaction. Leveraging a data-driven, technology-centric approach, we continue to find new and innovative ways to provide our customers with a world-class experience.”

Bottomline’s entry highlighted the company’s clear focus on customer delight. Over the last year, the journey included implementing a Knowledge Centered Service approach, significant modernization of the customer care portal—focused on experience and personalization, and standardization of case handling workflow globally. Judges highlighted Bottomline’s focused customer-centric culture, well-planned business execution, and continuous improvement efforts.

This win is the third Stevie Award presented to Bottomline in as many years. Previously, Bottomline was recognized in the Contact Center and Customer Service Technology categories.

The Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.

The win comes on the heels of Bottomline being awarded the UK Customer Service Excellence Standard for the tenth successive year. Bottomline achieved full compliance or compliance plus across all accreditation criteria. Assessors highlighted Bottomline’s focus on the wellbeing of its customers and its demonstrably resilient business continuity process through the pandemic. The Customer Service Excellence standard tests those areas that research indicates are a priority for customers—with particular focus on delivery, timeliness, information, professionalism and employee engagement.

About Bottomline
Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Media Contacts:

John Stevens
Bottomline
pr@bottomline.com
(978) 914-0735

Jacqueline Powell
Bottomline
pr@bottomline.com
0044 7894256448




Disclaimer

