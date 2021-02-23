 

Early Warning Disclosure Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 14:57  |  81   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, Daniel Wasyluk (“Wasyluk”) and Jag Singh Sidhu (“Sidhu”) are disseminating this press release as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the acquisition of securities of BCF by Wasyluk and Sidhu.

On February 22, 2021, the Company granted 200,000 stock options (the “Options”) to each of Wasyluk and Sidhu (the “Acquirors”). The Options will vest in four equal tranches on each of August 22, 2021; February 22, 2022; August 22, 2022 and February 22, 2023 and expire on February 22, 2024. For more information please see the Company’s Form 11 filing dated February 22, 2021.

Following this grant Wasyluk and Sidhu each have beneficial ownership of 8,224,444 common shares (each a “Common Share”) and 850,000 Options, representing approximately 10.3% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis.

The Acquirors were granted Options as part of their role as executives of the Company. The Acquirors may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company. Other than the acquisition or disposition of securities of the Company for investment purposes, the Acquirors have no plans or future intentions of taking actions which relate to or would result in one or more of the transactions or matters referred to in Section 5 of the Early Warning Report (as defined below).

A report will be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Company is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the acquisition of securities of the Company by the Acquirors (the "Early Warning Report"). The Early Warning Report will be available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and may be obtained upon request from Chris Marsh, President, Blockchain Foundry Inc. at (647) 330-4572 or cmarsh@blockchainfoundry.co. The Company’s head office address is located at 501-3292 Production Way, Burnaby, British Columbia V5A 4R4.

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.        

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:

Chris Marsh
President
cmarsh@blockchainfoundry.co
(647) 330-4572




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Early Warning Disclosure Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, Daniel Wasyluk (“Wasyluk”) and Jag Singh Sidhu (“Sidhu”) are disseminating this press …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Final Results and NAV Update
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:31 Uhr
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
210
Blockchain Foundry