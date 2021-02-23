Registration of new shares in IDEX Biometrics 23 February 2021

Reference is made to the private placement of about 83.2 million shares in IDEX Biometrics ASA on 15 February 2021. The capital increase has been registered. The company’s share capital is now NOK 137,304,213.30 divided into 915,361,422 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.15.

A listing prospectus will be prepared and published as soon as practical. About 29.4 million of the new shares have been issued to a separate, temporary ISIN and that will be restricted from trading on Oslo Børs until after publication of the prospectus.