 

Registration of new shares in IDEX Biometrics 23 February 2021

Reference is made to the private placement of about 83.2 million shares in IDEX Biometrics ASA on 15 February 2021. The capital increase has been registered. The company’s share capital is now NOK 137,304,213.30 divided into 915,361,422 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.15.

A listing prospectus will be prepared and published as soon as practical. About 29.4 million of the new shares have been issued to a separate, temporary ISIN and that will be restricted from trading on Oslo Børs until after publication of the prospectus.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 9180 0186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




