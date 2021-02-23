ZoomInfo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that ZoomInfo executives expect to participate in the following virtual investor events in March. For more information on specific events, presentation times, and webcast details (if available), visit the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com.

JMP Securities Technology Conference, March 2, 2021

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, March 4, 2021

Truist 2021 Technology, Internet and Services Conference, March 10, 2021

Stephens 2021 Virtual Best Ideas Conference, March 11, 2021

Conferences that have presentations that are publicly webcast, will be webcast live, and the replay will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com.