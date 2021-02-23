The New York Times Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) announced today that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. ET, which will be accessible via live webcast at investors.nytco.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for 90 days.