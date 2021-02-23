 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.8 Million Contract for High-Power Amplifier Systems

February 23, 2021--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its second quarter of fiscal 2021, its New York-based subsidiary, Comtech PST Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded a $2.8 million contract for high-power amplifier systems from an international prime contractor.

These very broad frequency band amplifier systems, which utilize the latest in solid-state GaN transistor technology, will be incorporated into electronic warfare systems. This order supplements an installed base of Comtech solid-state high-power amplifiers previously delivered to this international prime contractor.

Commenting on this award, Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. said, “This order clearly demonstrates our continued leadership position in providing electronic warfare transmitter technology and the ongoing demand for our high-power broadband amplifiers that are utilized by major electronic warfare application programs in both domestic and international markets."

Comtech PST Corp. (www.comtechpst.com) is a leading independent supplier of broadband, high-power, high performance RF microwave amplifiers and control components for use in a broad spectrum of applications including defense, medical, satellite communications systems and instrumentation.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

