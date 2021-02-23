City of Orlando partners with Ingevity to pilot demonstration fleet of adsorbed natural gas trucks

The City of Orlando has announced it will participate in a demonstration program of adsorbed natural gas (ANG) bi-fuel vehicle technology developed by Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT). Orlando will add two ANG-equipped Ford F-150 pickup trucks to its fleet to assess data related to fuel savings and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions.

Bi-fuel ANG trucks can be fueled at public-access compressed natural gas (CNG) stations or conveniently on-site at work through a small fueling compressor, reducing energy consumption by over 50% and markedly reducing fueling time. ANG vehicles emit 25% fewer GHG emissions than comparable gasoline and diesel vehicles and, when fueled with renewable natural gas, GHG emissions can be reduced by up to 125%.

“The City of Orlando has converted hundreds of municipal fleet vehicles to alternative fuel sources since launching its Green Works Orlando initiative in 2007,” said Jonathan Ford, CAFS, fleet manager for the City of Orlando. “The city is already equipped with natural gas fueling stations and we have enjoyed the reduced emissions benefits and cost savings of natural gas with our CNG vehicles. We are excited to experience the fleet productivity and fueling convenience enabled by ANG technology.” The City of Orlando has committed to running its fleet on 100% renewable resources by 2030.

“Orlando is a leader in alternative fuel adoption,” said David Newton, vice president, corporate strategy, at Ingevity. “Through CNG, the city has already embraced natural gas vehicles and we expect they will further reduce energy consumption and fueling time with these ANG-equipped trucks. We look forward to their participation as we continue to validate the value of ANG.”

Since 2013, the turnkey ANG vehicle and fueling appliance solution has been adopted by SoCalGas in California, Atlanta Gas Light in Georgia, and Ozinga Energy in Illinois. ANG technology has also been EPA-certified on the Ford F-150 since 2018.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers; and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,750 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005200/en/